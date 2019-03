Earthquake in Maharashtra Today: An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Dahanu in Palghar at 11.14 am on Friday morning. It was felt over a large area, Dahanu Tehsildar Rahul Sarang said.

No loss of life has been reported.

Several people, meanwhile, took to social media to report the same.

