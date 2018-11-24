Maharashtra: Drought, market realities keep Gen Next away from farming

In his over four decades as a farmer, Ramesh Bacchav does not remember anything, neither depressed markets nor burgeoning loans, ever causing him to question his pride in his work. Until three years ago, when the 50-year-old accompanied his younger son for an entrance exam in Vadodara.

“At the exam centre, other parents dropping off their kids in Audis and BMWs sniggered at us — I’m fighting tears even as I remember that day,” says the resident of Juni Bej village in Nashik’s Kalwan taluka. “We are a spectacle for city folk.”

Both of Bacchav’s sons eventually picked up engineering diplomas and told him flatly that they are unmoved by his labours on their 4-acre farmland. One is hoping to land a job in a large telecom company while he keeps an ayurveda store’s computing system humming; the other is with a small mechanical engineering firm. Both live in Nashik, and Bacchav often needs to supplement their meagre salaries with little cash gifts.

As the state plunges into an unexpected early drought year, its third agricultural drought in six years, families across rural Maharashtra find increasingly that the young at home, especially those who manage to obtain some manner of education, see farming as a self-defeating cycle of losses.

“There’s a Marwadi saying — dhan ka naash kare sheti, that which destroys wealth is farming,” says Ramdas Bacchav, president of Juni Bej’s Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS). “And youngsters can see the truth in that over the last few years when we have had either drought and crop loss or bumper crops and losses due to poor prices,” he adds.

Ramdas’s sons are not in farming either – one works for a private firm while the other joined the Indian Army.

In the Marathwada region, which has borne the heaviest brunt of cyclical drought in recent years, anything for a fixed pay is seen as a better career move than farming.

The share of agriculture and allied activities in Maharashtra in 2016-17 as a share of the Gross State Value Added was 12.2 per cent, down from 15.3 per cent in 2001-02, a declining trend even while the majority of the population remains dependent on the sector. But a steady decline in size of holdings, repeated years of losses and the rising number of small and marginal farmers render the sector unviable for anyone who can afford to make a choice.

In Sushi Vadgaon in Georai, sarpanch Baban Awate has 80 acres but does not want his sons to get into farming. “If need be, I will sell my land but will ensure that my sons, 5 and 6 years old now, do not get into farming,” says the young farmer. Awate barely remembers a period of steady gains form the farmland.

The stories from across the state follow a familiar narrative.

“Large and small farmers both face the same dilemma… who will bear the mantle?” says Chandrakant Bhole of Waghali on the Chalisgaon-Jalgaon road. Owner of 40 acres of banana and sugarcane plantation, he says one son is a doctor, married to a doctor, while the second son is an engineer.

In Sakora village of Nashik’s Nandgaon taluka, Meena Borse, widow of Machindra Borse who jumped in front of a train outside Nandgaon railway station in August this year, has not tended to her 2 acres on which they sowed three times this year, in vain, before her husband killed himself. Meena has begun to work as a labourer. “The elder boy is working as a labourer too, and we’re trying to get the younger one a technical diploma and he took a shot at Army recruitment,” Meena says.

Agriculture has been a backbone of Maharashtra’s progress, but despite still being an important job generator, its influence in the state’s GDP as well as its capacity to attract newer talent is on the wane. Farmers blame the poor profitability and the cycle of debt, as well as the fact that they are at the mercy of the vagaries of nature or of the market. Awate cites the irony of this year when soyabean is trading above its government-declared Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 3,399 per quintal this year. “But we have no crop to sell. And last year when we had the crop, prices were at an all-time low,” he says.

Dr Ashok Dhawale, president of the CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha that led 40,000 mostly tribal farmers into Mumbai after a 180-km march from Nashik earlier this year, says that while the agrarian economy has taken deep hits in the past few years, there has been little by way of policy to make farming more farmer-friendly, more attractive to the youth.

Advertising

Dhawale says that between drought and poor market realisations, it’s inevitable for youngsters in rural Maharashtra to opt out of farming. “It’s definitely something for policy makers to think about. What happens to agrarian society due to these changes, what happens to food sovereignty? Will neo-liberal policies lead to large corporates taking control of agriculture? The current policies have proven incapable of tackling these questions,” he says.