Maharashtra: Doctor dies of Covid

Earlier this month, she tested positive for Covid-19 and was initially treated at Amravati, before being shifted to a hospital in Nagpur.

Five days after she delivered a stillborn, a doctor from Amravati died of coronavirus disease at a private hospital in Nagpur on Sunday.

The 33-year old pathologist, Pratiksha Gavali, had worked as a medical officer at Amravati’s Irwin Hospital, a government hospital, till about eight months of pregnancy, before going on leave. Earlier this month, she tested positive for Covid-19 and was initially treated at Amravati, before being shifted to a hospital in Nagpur.

