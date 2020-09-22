Maharashtra: Doctor dies of Covid

scorecardresearch
Monday, September 21, 2020
The 33-year old pathologist, Pratiksha Gavali, had worked as a medical officer at Amravati's Irwin Hospital, a government hospital, till about eight months of pregnancy, before going on leave.

By: Express News Service | Nagpur | September 22, 2020 3:47:47 am
Coronavirus cases, Covid death toll, doctor dies, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsEarlier this month, she tested positive for Covid-19 and was initially treated at Amravati, before being shifted to a hospital in Nagpur. 

Five days after she delivered a stillborn, a doctor from Amravati died of coronavirus disease at a private hospital in Nagpur on Sunday.

The 33-year old pathologist, Pratiksha Gavali, had worked as a medical officer at Amravati’s Irwin Hospital, a government hospital, till about eight months of pregnancy, before going on leave. Earlier this month, she tested positive for Covid-19 and was initially treated at Amravati, before being shifted to a hospital in Nagpur.

