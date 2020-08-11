Maharashtra: Divisional committee member of CPI-Maoist, wife arrested in Gadchiroli

Considered to one of the fiercest Naxal commanders in Gadchiroli, Goga carried a reward of Rs 16 lakh. (Representational)

The Gadchiroli Police on Monday arrested the last of the four divisional committee members of the CPI (Maoist) in north Gadchiroli, virtually rendering the Naxal movement rudderless there.

Yashwant alias Dayaram Anklu Goga, 35, divisional committee ( DVC) member from Tipagad area of north Gadchiroli divisional committee of CPI (Maoist), was arrested from Wadgaon village under Gyarabatti police station in north Gadchiroli, along with his wife and Tipagad dalam member Sharda alias Sumitra Pituram Naitam, 32, according to a press note issued by Gadchiroli Police.

Considered to one of the fiercest Naxal commanders in Gadchiroli, Goga carried a reward of Rs 16 lakh. “He joined the Naxal movement in 2007 and rose through the ranks very fast to become a DVC member in November 2018. Normally, it takes much longer to get there. His rise was perhaps due to the fact that he was fiercely combative. He was involved in 78 different serious crimes including 18 murders, 10 arson incidents and about 35 police ambushes. These are very big numbers for a short tenure of 13 years in the movement,” said Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police, Shailesh Balkawde.

“He was supposed to be an expert in setting up ambushes and was the mastermind of the May 1, 2019, Jambhulkheda blast, which killed 15 police personnel,” added Balkawde.

Goga’s wife Sharda has 47 serious crime registered against her name and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh.

With Goga’s arrest, all four DVC members from north Gadchiroli have either been arrested, killed or they have surrendered. On March 4, Dinkar Gota, DVC member from Korchi dalam, was arrested while on March 14, Chatgaon DVC member Vilas Kolha surrendered and on May 2, Kasansur DVC member Surjankka was killed in an encounter.

Apart from this, the Gadchiroli Police, in 2019- 20, either arrested, got surrendered or killed two Dandakaranya special zonal committee members (who are further up the DVC member ranks), four DVC members, four dalam commanders and three deputy dalam commanders.

