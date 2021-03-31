Maharashtra: Dip in daily Covid-19 cases; lower testing might be cause

The daily count of cases does show a decline every Monday, because of lower testing on Sundays, but this does not usually extend to Tuesdays, certainly not a big decline.

Maharashtra on Tuesday showed a big drop in its daily count of COvid-19 cases, reporting 27,918 new infections, compared to over 40,000 two days ago. Across the country, about 45,000 new cases were detected, a substantial dip considering that more than 60,000 cases were being reported over the previous three days.

The daily count of cases does show a decline every Monday, because of lower testing on Sundays, but this does not usually extend to Tuesdays, certainly not a big decline. But this time, it could be relatively lower testing on Monday as well due to Holi. In Maharashtra for example, more than 1.5 lakh samples were tested every day between last Thursday and Sunday. In fact, on Sunday, the state had conducted more than 1.65 lakh tests. Only once has it done more tests than that in a single day. But on Monday, the number of tests dropped to 1.36 lakh, and further to 1.29 lakh on Tuesday.

The overall test numbers for the country for Tuesday was not yet available, but on two previous days, the numbers were well below the one-million (10 lakh) mark that was crossed every day last week. On Sunday, 9.13 lakh tests were done, while this number dropped to 7.85 lakh on Monday. The results of many tests are reported only a day or two later. That is why the usual drop in test numbers on Sunday shows up as a dip in cases on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh reported more than 3,000 new cases, for the second time in one week. The state has seen a recent spurt in cases, with more than 17,000 new infections detected in the last seven days.