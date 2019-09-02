Maharashtra: Fadnavis will be CM for second term, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said that Devendra Fadnavis will continue as Chief Minister for a second term and lead the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance into the Assembly elections.

Shah was addressing people in Solapur during the concluding leg of the second phase of Mahajanadesh Yatra undertaken by Fadnavis. Putting all speculation at rest, Shah said, “Devendra Fadnavis deserves another term to take the development work ahead…”

Shah appealed to people to pledge their support to Fadnavis. “In the 2014 elections, it was Narendra Modi in Delhi and Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra. In the 2019 elections, Modi has become Prime Minister at the Centre and Fadnavis will continue as Chief Minister in Maharashtra. The Modi-Fadnavis jodi has taken the Centre and state on the path of development and inclusive politics.”

“The people of Maharashtra should ask NCP president Sharad Pawar to explain their party’s stand on scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35A,” he added.

Maharashtra will be the first state to go to the polls after the Centre’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

In an attack on the Congress and the NCP, Shah said, “If the BJP were to open its doors wide, everybody from the Opposition will rush to join us. Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and NCP president Sharad Pawar will be the only ones left in Congress and NCP.”