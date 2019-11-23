Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar a traitor, split both party, family, says NCP’s Supriya Sule

“Ajit Pawar turned out to be a traitor,” the NCP leader’s cousin and party chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule told The Indian Express on Saturday hours after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister along with Ajit as his deputy. “There is a split in both the family and the party,” the Baramati MP added.

Advertising

In her earlier interviews with The Indian Express, Sule was always vocal about how Sharad Pawar, `the warrior’, had fought back and how honesty, hard work and dedication to the right cause of elections had worked in the party’s favour.

Supriya Sule, Senior NCP leader and daughter of Sharad Pawar’s latest Whatsapp status,her office confirms statement as well pic.twitter.com/cRksZyrNJK — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Every NCP worker had stood by them in `difficult’ times when they had braved defections across the state, and hence this move by Ajit Pawar to join hands with the BJP has come as a huge shock, Sule said.

Follow Maharashtra govt formation LIVE UPDATES

“My father Sharad Pawar is not with Ajit Pawar anymore,” the NCP leader said.

Sule has been the star campaigner of the NCP and had also lashed out at the BJP earlier for indulging in `vindictive’ politics to create panic and fear among the people.

NCP MLAs have now decided to hold a meeting at 4.30 pm today to discuss the future course of action.