Maharashtra: Deputy CM meets top cops, takes review of handling of lockdown

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday held a review meeting with top officers of the Pune City Police on the handling of lockdown.

Pawar noted down the demands and problems raised by top officers. He also released a book, ‘Feel the beat’, comprising details of good work done during the lockdown period by the beat marshals of the Pune City Police.

Pawar told the officers to take essential precautions while assuring to take steps for building good houses for police personnel.

Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham briefed the deputy chief minister about steps like social policing, outreach, screening, strict implementation of norms in containment zones and awareness activities taken by police officials.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave also briefed Pawar about measures taken for maintaining the law and order situation in the city during the lockdown.

“Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Morale detailed about the work done to help migrant workers and contact tracing. Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Shinde told Pawar about social policing cell, while Deputy Commissioner of Police Bachchan Singh detailed about work done for issuing travel passes. Deputy Commissioner of Police (cyber) Sambhaji Kadam shared details about social media videos for creating awareness,” stated a press release issued on Friday.

“Deputy Commissioner of Police Virendra Mishra briefed about the welfare schemes and Deputy Commissioner of Police Mitesh Ghatte shared information on how drones were used for controlling the lockdown situation,” the release stated.

