Maharashtra: Dengue cases rising across state

Dengue is transmitted by the bite of the female aedes aegypti mosquito. (Representational) Dengue is transmitted by the bite of the female aedes aegypti mosquito. (Representational)

As the death toll from coronavirus in Maharashtra inches closer towards the 10,000 mark, an increase has been reported in the number of dengue cases.

The state health department has registered 1,279 confirmed cases of dengue till June this year. The mosquito-based infection has claimed two lives in Nagpur.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said Kolhapur district has reported 100 cases and Kolhapur municipal corporation areas 137 positive cases of dengue. Satara district has reported 69 cases while Pune district has reported 58 cases. Solapur district has also reported 58 cases of dengue while Nashik has reported 74 cases and Thane 70. Mumbai has reported 41 cases of dengue and Nagpur 15.

Districts have been directed to ensure that entomology teams spray insecticide and issue guidelines on the viral infection. July is observed as the anti-dengue month and last year, the information campaign helped reduce the number of infections. There were 14,888 dengue cases across Maharashtra and 49 deaths last year, Awate said.

Dengue is transmitted by the bite of the female aedes aegypti mosquito. While there are sporadic cases around the year, the traditional peak season for dengue can last from June to October and there is a need to increase surveillance and prevent dengue infection, officials said.

Advisories have been issued by Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations on both water-borne and vector-borne diseases.

A recent study published in Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology has also said that measures should be taken to distinguish patients with fever and headache from dengue fever and Covid-19 as these atypical symptoms should trigger alerts. There is a possibility of misdiagnosis and researchers have recommended that dengue NS1, IgM and IgG tests should also be used to distinguish those with atypical symptoms in countries where dengue is endemic.

