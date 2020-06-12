Worst hit by Covid-19, Maharashtra, Delhi say won’t extend lockdown

Medics attend to a suspected COVID-19 patient at a government hospital in New Delhi (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Medics attend to a suspected COVID-19 patient at a government hospital in New Delhi (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Even as India sees a steep rise in the coronavirus cases with consequent jump in the number of deaths, Maharashtra and Delhi, two of the worst-hit states, have rejected the possibilities of extending lockdown. Quelling rumours about a probable reintroduction of a total shutdown in Maharashtra, where the total number of positive cases is nearing 1 lakh, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office tweeted on Friday: “Lockdown will not be re-announced. Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has requested and appealed to the people not to crowd anywhere and follow the instructions given by the government.”

With 97,648 cases, of which 47,980 are active, and 3,590 deaths, Maharashtra ranks highest among the Indian states affected by coronavirus and alone constitutes 32% of the total number of cases recorded in India.

The lockdown has not been reimposed. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has appealed to the people to refrain from crowding. He has earnestly requested them to follow the Govt’s instructions and take necessary precautions to stay safe and take care. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 12, 2020

In spite of the Supreme Court terming the situation in the national capital “horrific”, the Delhi government too made it clear that the lockdown, imposed as a measure to arrest the spread of the virus, would not be extended in the state. “No, the lockdown will not be extended,” Jain said while replying to a question on whether there have been any discussions to extend the lockdown.

Going by the total number of positive cases, Delhi, with a tally of 34,687 cases, is the third worst-hit state in the country, only after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu (38,716). However, it has the second highest number of active cases at 20,871 while its official toll stands at 1,085.

Talking about Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) claim of over 2,000 deaths in Delhi, Jain said,”Why don’t they send those details to us? Names, age and reports… all details are needed. Ask them for a list of these numbers along with Covid-19 positive reports of those people.”

Taking note of media reports highlighting the lack of care given to the bodies, a Supreme Court bench Friday said: “The situation in Delhi is horrendous, horrific and pathetic.”

“Very sorry state of affairs in Delhi and inside its hospitals. Look at the treatment meted out to patients. The patients are crying and no one is looking after them. Relatives are not even informed, as reported by the media, after the death of patients…,” it added.

