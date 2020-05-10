Maharashtra: Blackbuck strays into town, killed trying to escape duo filming it

Blackbuck is a Schedule 1 animal, considered highly endangered. (Express photo) Blackbuck is a Schedule 1 animal, considered highly endangered. (Express photo)

A sub-adult Blackbuck that had entered Gondia city early morning on Sunday died of trauma after apparently hitting a wall, when being chased by a bike-borne duo filming the animal’s run for cover.

“The animal was about 18 month old. It had strayed into the city’s Ganesh Nagar locality, possibly as a result of the coronavirus lockdown reducing human movement. Between 8.30 am and 9 am, it was chased by a duo on a bike, who were also filming it. The animal was running helter-skelter and apparently hit a wall in an attempt to jump over it. It later died of the trauma,” said Deputy Conservator of Forest Yuvraj Singh.

The video of the chase later went viral on social media.

“We have registered an offence. The Blackbuck is a Schedule 1 animal, considered highly endangered,” Singh said.

The lockdown had seen wild animals staying into many towns and cities in the country.

Yuvraj Singh said, “The Ganesh Nagar area, which is close to a forest patch, had witnessed straying of wild boars last week.”

