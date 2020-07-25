Maharashtra: Decision on Monsoon Session of Assembly likely next week

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Anil Parab. (File) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Anil Parab. (File)

With the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, a decision on conducting the Monsoon Session of the state Assembly, scheduled to begin from August 3, is likely to be taken on Tuesday.

There is a fear that a large gathering at the Assembly could put the elected representatives and officials at a greater risk. “There will be an issue of accommodating so many people as well. So, to avoid the gathering of people, the Assembly session may be deferred again,” said a source.

The government had earlier scheduled to hold the session from June 22 but it was deferred to August 3 amid the pandemic. “We have called a meeting of the state legislature’s Business Advisory Committee on Tuesday. All issues will be discussed and a decision taken accordingly,” said Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Anil Parab.

The source said that the session may be held for two or three days only. “The passage of some bills and the granting of supplementary demands would be the only business that will be carried out in the House. So, the session will be held for two or three days only. We may even consider suspending the required quorum norm to conduct business with the attendance of fewer legislators.”

While there are 288 members in the Legislative Assembly, there are 78 members in the Legislative Council. As per the quorum norms of the state legislature, minimum 30 and 10 members are required to conduct the proceedings of the Assembly and Council, respectively.

