Maharashtra: Days after man’s death, family says police not charging accused under SC/ST Act

DAYS AFTER a 23-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted by four persons in Vakola last month, his family has alleged that the police have not included charges under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, against the accused.

Aakash Jadhav, a resident of Santacruz, who worked as a delivery agent with a food-delivery company, was assaulted on November 2 near his residence by the four accused who were alleged to be in an inebriated state and got into an argument with him.

Jadhav had suffered injuries to his chest and stomach after the assault. He was undergoing treatment at civic-run Cooper Hospital and was discharged on November 17. After his condition deteriorated again, he was admitted to Sion Hospital and then to Cooper Hospital, where he passed away on December 4.

Jadhav’s family claimed that after he had named the four accused in his initial complaint, they were arrested but were charged with less serious offences of causing injury and were released on bail. It was alleged that after Jadhav’s death, the police did not enhance the charge and have not arrested the men.

Vakola Senior Inspector Kailas Gaikwad said that since they had already arrested the accused in the case before the deceased passed away, they cannot directly rearrest them. “In order to re-arrest, we have to take the permission of the court after providing postmortem and other medical evidence to show that prima facie the death occurred due to the assault. We are in the process of completing the procedures to seek permission from the court,” Gaikwad said.

Jadhav’s family has also alleged that after the men were released, they came to their residence and threatened his sister as well as made casteist remarks.

A letter written to the Commissioner of Police by the family also stated that the accused stopped them from filling water from the community tap. “Despite our complaint about this, the police have not added these sections in the case,” the letter states.

Gaikwad said that while the probe was on, so far, no complaint has been made of caste-based atrocities in the incident.

