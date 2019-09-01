Maharashtra dairies announce rise in price for milk: After sugar subsidy, dairy farmers set to get a rise

Dairies in Maharashtra have announced a rise in price they pay to farmers to buy milk. Starting September 1, dairies in the state will pay farmers at Rs 28 per literature for milk with 3.5 per cent fat and 8.5 per cent Solid Not Fat (SNF).

Advertising

The decision comes two days after the Central government announced a Rs 6, 268-crore export subsidy package for the sugar sector.

Prakash Kutwal, secretary of the Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Union, the umbrella body of cooperative and private dairies in Maharashtra, said the decision will pave the way for uniform procurement for milk in the state.

“In view of the better prices of skimmed milk powder, there is an increased demand in milk. This price hike will ensure uniform availability of milk for all diaries,” he said.

Advertising

Explained Just in time for the polls The price rise in milk comes just at the start of the flush period when milk production is set to grow with improved fodder supply from the monsoon rain. With Maharashtra expected to go to the polls in a couple months, this price rise can be more than economical.

At present, dairies pay between Rs 26 and Rs 28 per litre as procurement price.

Milk procurement prices in Maharashtra had touched rock bottom in February this year, with dairies paid as low as Rs 17-21 per litre. This was said to have been due to a slump in price of skimmed milk powder (SMP), which practically ruled out exports.

Low procurement prices in 2018 had seen the state government announcing a Rs 5 per liter production subsidy for farmers, which was revised to Rs 3 per litre before being discontinued in February.

However, a combination of various factors —- such as a dip in milk production due to the drought and dairies reducing their SMP stock on the basis of a government-backed subsidy —- has seen domestic prices of SMP firming up over the last few months.

At present, domestic price of the commodity is around Rs 260-270 per kg. The drought resulted in a 15-20 per cent dip in the state’ daily milk collection of 1.25 crore litres.

Two days ago, the Centre announced Rs 6,268 crore subsidy package for the sugar sector to allow them to export 60 lakh tonnes in 2019-20. A similar package was announced for the previous season, but out of the target of 40 lakh tonnes, mills could export only around 30 lakh tonnes.