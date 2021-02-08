Maharashtra culls 40,000 birds from epicentre of 2006 avian flu outbreak

Navapur, which is known for layer poultry farming was the epicentre of the bird flu outbreak in the state in 2006. Nearly 10 lakh birds were culled or died in Navapur after the 2006 outbreak.

Maharashtra on Sunday culled 40,000 poultry birds in Navapur in Nandurbar district, 340 km north of Mumbai, after cases of avian influenza or bird flu were confirmed in the four-layer poultry farms in the region.

Eight samples from nearly 5,000 dead poultry birds from the four-layer poultry units in Navapur were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases for avian influenza test. All the samples tested positive.

Navapur, which is known for layer poultry farming was the epicentre of the bird flu outbreak in the state in 2006. Nearly 10 lakh birds were culled or died in Navapur after the 2006 outbreak.

There are around 27 layer poultry farms in Navapur. Around 11-12 farms are within the infected zone.