Maharashtra crosses milestone of two crore vaccinations

Maharashtra crossed a milestone by vaccinating two crore beneficiaries as on Monday, state additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said. The state is expected to get 14.96 lakh doses of Covishield and 4.51 lakh doses of Covaxin from the Centre for the first fortnight of June.

Till May 17, as many as 2,00,90,308 beneficiaries have been vaccinated across the state. Of these, 1.52 crore people who have received both doses are above 45 years of age while 23.23 lakh who have got both doses are frontline workers. A total of 18.50 lakh healthcare workers have got both vaccine shots while 6.5 lakh in the age group 18-44 have got the first dose.

“I congratulate my teams and we could have done better had there been a more steady and regular supply of doses,” Vyas told The Indian Express.

Mumbai has vaccinated 28.92 lakh beneficiaries followed by Pune at 26.17 lakh and Thane at 1.52 lakh. Nagpur and Kolhapur have also conducted more than 11-12 lakh vaccinations

Besides the vaccines supplied by the central government, 15.95 lakh doses will be available for direct procurement from Serum Institute of India for June, according to an official communication from Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, National Health Mission, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to state health authorities on May 17.

The state will also get another 4.74 lakh doses directly from Bharat Biotech International Limited.

Pune district gets vaccines after 4-day hiatus; 50,000 need second dose

Vaccinations had slowed down over the past four days in Pune district due to lack of doses. But the district received 20,500 doses of Covishield and 9,000 doses of Covaxin on Tuesday, said Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director (medical), Pune circle. Dr Sachin Edke, district immunisation officer, said a total of 56,184 beneficiaries have to get their second dose of Covid vaccine in Pune district. Of these, 32,240 beneficiaries have to be administered the second shot of Covaxin, including 2,616 healthcare workers, 3,325 frontline workers and 26,299 residents. As many as 23,944 beneficiaries have to get the second dose of Covishield as per the new protocol of administering the shot after 84 days after the first shot. District health department data shows that 19,328 people who need the second dose of Covishield are healthcare workers and 4,616 are frontline workers.