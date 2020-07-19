Maharashtra crosses 3 lakh Covid-19 cases

Mumbai stands at 70 per cent and it now has 24,039 active cases, below Thane and Pune. (Representational) Mumbai stands at 70 per cent and it now has 24,039 active cases, below Thane and Pune. (Representational)

Maharashtra crossed the three-lakh Covid-19 patient count after it recorded 8,348 new cases on Saturday, taking its total patient count to 3,00,937. After recording its first case on March 9, it took the state 64 days to record one lakh patients on June 12. The next one lakh was added in 22 days on July 4. It has, however, taken the state only 14 days to register another one lakh cases to cross the three-lakh mark. With 144 new deaths, the toll has climbed to 11,596.

Mumbai also crossed one-lakh mark after recording 1,186 fresh cases to take its patient count to 1,00,350. With 65 deaths the death toll in the city stands at 5,650. After registering its first case on March 11, it took the city 91 days to reach the 50,000 mark on June 10. It has taken the city only 38 days to add the next 50,000.

A total of 5,306 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the total number of patients who have been discharged to 1,65,663. The recovery rate in the state is 55.05 per cent and there are 1,23,377 active cases in the state. With a total of 11,596 deaths, the fatality rate in the state stands at 3.85 per cent.

Of the 144 deaths 65 were in Mumbai. Of those who died in Mumbai 40 patients had co-morbidities. Forty patients were male & 25 female. Four deaths were below 40 years of age, 42 deaths were above 60 years of age, and 19 were between 40 and 60 years. The recovery rate in

Mumbai stands at 70 per cent and it now has 24,039 active cases, below Thane and Pune.

