Maharashtra crosses one crore vaccinations against Covid-19, with Mumbai administering most jabs in state

An NSG commando being vaccinated in Mumbai (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Maharashtra has crossed one crore vaccinations against Covid, state health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas has said.

Till the morning of April 11, as many as 1,00,38,421 beneficiaries have been administered the vaccine, Dr Vyas said.

Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are close to achieving a similar target, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai has been able to administer the maximum number of Covid-19 vaccines, with 16,32,937 beneficiaries getting the jab till late on April 10. It is followed by Pune which has been able to inoculate 13,85,156 people.

Nagpur has administered the vaccine to 7,03,142 beneficiaries while Thane has given the jab to as many as 7,28,498 people.

Of the more than one crore beneficiaries in Maharashtra who have taken the jab, 10,44,677 healthcare workers have received the first dose and 5,07,836 got the second dose of the vaccine.

Moreover, a total of 9,37,928 frontline workers have been administered the first dose while 3,12,576 got the second jab.

In the priority group of 45 years and above, a total of 69,94,082 have received the first dose in the state and 1,33,351 took the second jab.

In Pune, as many as 1,31,589 healthcare workers have got the first dose while 5,89,32 have got the second dose of the vaccine. Among the frontline workers in the city, a total of 1,25,075 got the first dose while 29,735 have got the second jab. Moreover, in the age group of 45 years and above, a total of 10,23,790 have got the first dose of the vaccine.