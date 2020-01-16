Maharashtra: Crop insurance fails in 10 districts, govt taps options for farm relief

After the state agriculture department earlier divided the 32 rabi districts in the state into six clusters and invited tenders for the implementation of the Centre’s flagship farm insurance scheme, no bids were received for 10 districts. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Representational) After the state agriculture department earlier divided the 32 rabi districts in the state into six clusters and invited tenders for the implementation of the Centre’s flagship farm insurance scheme, no bids were received for 10 districts. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Representational)

WITH FARMERS across 10 districts not being able to avail crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the state government on Wednesday set up a ministerial committee to look at alternate ways to compensate farmers facing crop loss due to climate change.

After the state agriculture department earlier divided the 32 rabi districts in the state into six clusters and invited tenders for the implementation of the Centre’s flagship farm insurance scheme, no bids were received for 10 districts.

On Wednesday, ministers criticised how the insurance companies were opting out of the scheme. NCP’s Jayant Patil pointed out that while the participation of farmers in the scheme has increased and so have the premium rates, the payment of compensation by the companies was tardy.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray echoed this viewpoint, so did Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde. It was then decided to appoint a ministerial committee to look at alternate options. Uddhav has also directed the committee to suggest a better insurance model to insure farmers more effectively. There was also a discussion to call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

Meanwhile, the CM on Wednesday ordered a probe to look into alleged financial irregularities by Pune-based Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), a non-profit government company, launched by the previous Devendra Fadnavis regime for research, policy, advocacy, training for socio-economic and education development of the Maratha community. After Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta apprised the Cabinet about the alleged irregularities, Uddhav asked Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Kishore Raje Nimbalkar to conduct a probe.

