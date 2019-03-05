Maharashtra: CPM suspends party state secretary for praising PM Narendra Modi

CPM SUSPENDED its Maharashtra state secretary Narasayya Adam from the Central Committee, the party’s highest decision making body, for three months, on Monday. The disciplinary action was taken against him for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public event in Maharashtra in January, revealed sources.

The CPM stated that his suspension “is a consequence of his speech at a public event in Solapur in the presence of the Prime Minister and state Chief Minister which hurt the party’s image.”

Modi was in Solapur on January 9 to lay foundation stone for the construction of 30,000 houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna in the country’s biggest beedi workers’ colony.

Adam had been campaigning for an affordable housing scheme for unorganised workers. In his speech, he had said that he was grateful to “the dear Prime Minister Modi” for “giving 30,000 houses” to poor women of Solapur. “I have been dreaming about this for seven to eight years. The coalition government (of NCP-Congress) had kept it on the back burner for three years. But our brave chief minister (Fadnavis) took out the file and gave to Modi saab and that dream seems to be coming to fruition. I want to urge the Prime Minister….we have resolved that by May 1, 2022, at the hands of Prime Minister, we will built these 30000 houses,” he had said.

Under the project, the government will provide financial subsidy up to Rs 1.5 lakh to a family, which owns a land, for building a house. In case of landless families, the government will provide a financial aid of Rs 50,000 and help the family find suitable land to build the house.

Adam had urged Modi to distribute the subsidy at the earliest so that the houses can be built by May 1, 2022.