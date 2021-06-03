Maharashtra to lift lockdown-like curbs in 18 districts from tomorrow, partial relief in Mumbai

An aerial view of Metro Line 2A and Line 7 under construction by MMRDA in western suburbs of Mumbai, Friday, May 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Beginning Friday, lockdown-like restrictions will be lifted from 18 out of 36 Maharashtra districts where the Covid positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds have come down considerably, the state government said.

“A five-level unlock plan has been prepared on the basis of Covid positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in the districts,” said Vijay Wadettiwar, the State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister.

This was decided in the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The restrictions were imposed in the state when the second wave of Covid infection intensified in April. As many as 18 districts –– where the case positivity rate is 5 per cent or less and the oxygen beds occupancy in Covid hospitals is less than 25 per cent — will now do away with the restrictions.

These districts are: Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Yavatmal, Washim, Wardha, Parbhani, and Thane. All the restrictions would be lifted in these districts.

Restrictions in Mumbai would be relaxed partially, but local train service, considered the capital city’s lifeline, would not be resumed for the public as of now, Wadettiwar said.

On Wednesday, the state reported 15,169 new Covid-19 cases and 285 deaths. The state’s positivity rate has now reached 16.26 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 1.67 per cent. The recovery rate in the state has now reached 94.54 per cent.

The data shows the cumulative active Covid cases in the state (2.3 lakh on June 1) have registered a drop of 24 per cent from the three lakh infections in September last year. According to a state health department report till June 1, the weekly Covid positivity rate in Maharashtra was 8.47 per cent. In the week May 5-11, the weekly Covid positivity rate in the state was 22.57 per cent.