Maharashtra: Court dismisses trafficking victim’s appeal to be released from shelter home

A sessions court dismissed a 29-year-old trafficking victim’s appeal to be released from the shelter home where she was lodged after being rescued. She moved the court after a trial court had ruled against her release. The trial court had said that the woman was HIV positive and if released, there was “a possibility of spreading” sexually-transmitted diseases “in the society”.

The sessions court, while dismissing her appeal and upholding the trial court’s order, said the shelter home would provide proper treatment to her.

Two women were rescued in August by the VP Road police, who had booked the accused for trafficking and relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. The metropolitan magistrate’s court directed that both women should be sent to a state-run institute for a period of one year. While the 29-year-old woman was to be sent to an institute in Surat, Gujarat, the other 26-year-old woman was sent to Kolkata.

The women then approached the sessions court against the order. The 29-year old woman’s advocates submitted that it would be difficult to provide good quality food, which was required in her condition, in the shelter home. However, the prosecution submitted that medical facilities were available in the shelter home. The sessions court said there was a possibility that if the woman was released, she “will indulge in such flesh trade”. “On the contrary, keeping her in the institution will be safe for her. Institution will provide proper treatment to her,” the court said.

