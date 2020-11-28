scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 28, 2020
Maharashtra: Couple, minor daughter killed with sharp weapons in Aurangabad

By: PTI | Aurangabad | November 28, 2020 1:40:23 pm
A couple and their minor daughter were killed with sharp weapons at a village in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra early on Saturday, police said.

The couple’s six-year-old son was injured in the attack, they said.

Police are trying to find out whether the crime was committed by an individual or a group of persons.

According to senior officials the incident took place in Old Kawsan village, located around four kilometres from Paithan city, between 1 am and 4 am.

“Four members of the family were attacked with sharp weapons. Raju Niware (35), his wife Ashwini Niware (30) and their daughter Sayali (10) died following the attack,” the official from Paithan police station said.

“The couple’s son Soham suffered injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Aurangabad,” he added.

“Theft does not appear to be the motive behind the crime”, he said, adding that investigation into the case is on.

