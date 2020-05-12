Maharashtra Council polls: Uddhav Thackeray files papers, has assets worth Rs 143.26 crore

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday filed his nomination papers for the May 21 Legislative Council elections, declaring assets totalling Rs 143.26 crore. Uddhav is the first Shiv Sena chief and second Thackeray, after his son Aaditya, to contest elections.

Monday was the last day to file nominations for election to nine seats of the Legislative Council. Apart from Uddhav, Sena’s Neelam Gorhe, NCP’s Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari and Congress’s Rajesh Rathod filed the nominations.

As per the affidavit, Uddhav and his wife Rashmi Thackeray have movable assets worth Rs 61.89 crore. He has a total of Rs 2.05 lakh cash in hand. Uddhav, who has been seen driving a high-end vehicle, does not own a car as per the affidavit.

The couple own immovable assets valued at Rs 81.37 crore. This includes agricultural land in Raigad district and non-agricultural land at Murshet in Ahmednagar. They also own two residential properties at Bandra (East) in Mumbai, spread over 49,00 sq ft and one in Bandra (West), spread over 14,000 sq ft — valued at Rs 53.02 crore as per the exisitng market rates.

