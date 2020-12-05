Maharashtra council polls: MVA wins 4 of 6 seats, BJP gets jolt in Nagpur

Supporters of Maha Vikas Aghadi celebrate outside the Congress Bhavan in Pune on Friday. (Photo by Ashish Kale)

The BJP received a jolt in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections on Friday, winning just one of the six seats that went to polls, and losing two—one in its stronghold Nagpur and the other in Pune.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, won four seats. While NCP and Congress each won two seats, one seat went to an Independent candidate.

The BJP will have to evolve better strategy factoring the combined strength of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to effectively counter it in the next elections, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said after the results were declared. Speaking to reporters, the former CM admitted the BJP has fared badly. “It’s evident we didn’t correctly ascertain their combined strength,” he said.

“The defeat of BJP in its traditional seat Nagpur and the Pune graduates’ constituency shows that people are drifting away from the right-wing party. They have preferred Maha Vikas Aghadi,” said NCP president Sharad Pawar.

The polls for six seats – three graduates’ constituencies (Nagpur, Pune and Aurangabad), two teachers’ constituencies (Pune and Amravati) and one local body (Dhule-Nandurbar) had taken place on December 1. Votes were counted on December 3.

The electoral outcome in Nagpur, where BJP’s former mayor Sandip Joshi was defeated by Congress’ Abhijit Wanjari, came as a shock to the party. The Congress wrested the seat from the BJP after 55 years. Wanjari polled 61,701 votes while Joshi got 42,791.

The seat was represented in the past by the late Gangadhar Fadnavis, father of Devendra Fadnavis. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also been a Council member from this constituency.

Another prestigious seat was the Pune graduates’ constituency, which went to the NCP. The BJP candidate, Sangram Deshmukh, got 73,321 votes against NCP’s Arun Lad, who bagged 12,2145 votes. The seat had been vacated by BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil.

The third graduates’ constituency, Aurangabad, saw NCP’s sitting member Satish Chavan trouncing BJP’s Shirish Boralkar.

While NCP won from two graduates’ constituencies, Congress won from one.

In Amravati teachers’ constituency, BJP’s Dr Nitin Dhande lost to Independent candidate Kiran Sarnaik. The Sena, which contested this lone seat, failed to get its candidate Shrikant Deshpande elected.

The Pune teachers’ constituency was bagged by Congress’ Jayant Asgaonkar. Here, the BJP had supported Independent Jitendra Pawar.

The BJP sought solace in the lone local body constituency of Dhule-Nandurbar. Former Congress leader Amarish Patel, who had joined BJP last year ahead of the 2019 Assembly polls, won from his home turf.

The election underlined to the BJP that the Maha Vikas Aghadi remained strong. Chandrakant Patil said, “We will convene a core committee meeting to analyse and introspect what went wrong.”

Shiv Sena, whose candidate was defeated in Amravati division’s teachers’ constituency, said it would evaluate the loss.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd