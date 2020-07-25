Maharashtra: Sex workers’ organisations welcome GR directing govt officials to help them

The GR points out that due to the pandemic, sex workers and even women who have left sex work have lost their source of livelihood. (Representational) The GR points out that due to the pandemic, sex workers and even women who have left sex work have lost their source of livelihood. (Representational)

Sex workers’ organisations have welcomed a new government resolution (GR) issued on July 23, which asks district officials to provide essential services to women who are dependent on sex work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The GR points out that due to the pandemic, sex workers and even women who have left sex work have lost their source of livelihood. Due to the lockdown, they are not able to get any other jobs either, which makes it difficult for them and their families to survive, read the GR issued by Dr Hrishikesh Yashodh, commissioner of the state government’s department of women and child development.

The resolution stated these women should be provided free ration and all essential services. Dr Yashodh has directed district officers, block protection officers and counselors to provide help to sex workers.

“This is perhaps the first time any government has acknowledged the work that the sex workers are engaged in and it has been done in a dignified and respectful manner,” said Meena Seshu, coordinator of SANGRAM NGO that works towards the welfare of sex workers. “All sex workers’ organisations have welcomed this GR, which perhaps for the first time does not have a discriminatory tone and accepts that sex work is what they have to do for a living,” Seshu added.

