With over 3000 cases, here’s how Maharashtra is dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak

While fewer in numbers than in end March, migrant labourers have again hit the roads in Maharashtra, While fewer in numbers than in end March, migrant labourers have again hit the roads in Maharashtra,

With over 3,000 coronavirus cases and 194 deaths, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country. This, as it faces the crisis of thousands of anxious migrant labourers wanting to go home, and slum clusters where social distancing remains an idea far-fetched from reality.

The state, with a population of over 11 crore (according to the 2011 census), currently has over 3,205 positive cases of novel coronavirus, including 300 recoveries and 194 deaths. The metropolitan city of Mumbai is a hotspot, having recorded 117 deaths so far, and a newly sworn-in Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government is on its toes with all economic activity brought to a halt for at least 40 days.

Three more deaths, toll touches 50 in Pune

Three deaths due to coronavirus were recorded at Sassoon General Hospital by Friday evening, taking the toll to 50 in Pune. Forty one of the deaths have taken place at the government hospital.

In Bandra, migrant labourers out on street want to go home

With thousands of migrant labourers, rendered without jobs or money, since the lockdown extension, India’s financial capital Mumbai was faced with a humanitarian crisis. Early this week, over 2000 gathered outside Mumbai’s suburban Bandra railway station demanding to return to their native places, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Most of the migrant workers, who had gathered outside the suburban railway station Tuesday, complained about the lack of access to food and ration. Forced to share their cramped rented rooms with eight to 10 others and use common public toilets, the men said they more vulnerable to the coronavirus here and should be allowed to go home.

Workers look on as police patrol an area adjoining Bandra (West). (Express Photo-Nirmal Harindran) Workers look on as police patrol an area adjoining Bandra (West). (Express Photo-Nirmal Harindran)

On Wednesday, the local authorities, including police officials, assured them that food would be provided and they would be moved to shelter homes if required. While fewer in numbers than in end March, migrant labourers have again hit the roads in Maharashtra.

Amid lockdown, some relaxation

With a lockdown extended “at least” till May 3, the Maharashtra government is considering a plan to provide industries one-time permission to transport their labourers, stuck within the state, to places of work so that operations can resume from April 20.

The government is also considering allowing industries, which operate within Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas in some municipal corporation limits, to operate provided they do not fall under containment zones. Sources said that one of the major challenges before industrial units would be getting labourers to resume operations.

Social distancing in slum clusters

The threat of positive cases being reported from one of many slums in Mumbai loomed large ever since the outbreak marked its footprint in the state. When Dharavi, reported its first positive case on April 1, officials faced the challenges of community tracing in a dense slum where over 23,000 people are huddled in less than a square kilometre of land.

As of April 17, Dharavi has recorded 9 deaths and 86 cases. With COVID-19 cases being found in new localities, Dharavi now has 22 containment zones. The civic body has a 1,000-bed quarantine facility in Dharavi, where those seeking institutional quarantine will be kept.G/South ward, comprising Worli-Koliwada — one of the worst affected areas in the city — is shy of only 10 cases to reach the 400 mark.

Mumbai police are seen inside a full-body sanitizing Mobile Van turned into mobile sanitization chamber in Mumbai to disinfect cops near Dharavi junction (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Mumbai police are seen inside a full-body sanitizing Mobile Van turned into mobile sanitization chamber in Mumbai to disinfect cops near Dharavi junction (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

As the state government continues to do micro-level planning for administering hydroxychloroquine to high-risk people as a preventive medication against COVID-19, BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said the civic body will go ahead with administering the medication to 50,000 people in hotspots of Dharavi and Worli.

First challenge hits hard on first-time CM

Barely three months after he was sworn-in as the chief minister of Maharashtra, after joining hands with former rivals NCP and Congress, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faced his first challenge as the CM with the COVID-19 hitting hard on the state’s economy and daily life.

The Chief Minister has formed a task force of economists and other experts to help Maharashtra deal with economic distress, owing to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. In a video address, he switched to Hindi from Marathi to connect with migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states and made a strong appeal to them to be patient, and stay back in Mumbai.

At a workshop in Mumbai, face-shield are manufactured, a personal protection device in the wake of Covid-19 At a workshop in Mumbai, face-shield are manufactured, a personal protection device in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic . (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

“Main kehta hoon kyun pareshan ho rahe ho? Aap anya rajyon se yahan aaye ho, raho yahan. Hamare saath raho. Ek sankat hai, chunauti hai. Iska saamna milkar karenge. Aap kyun darte hain? Koi ghar jane ki aavashyakta nahi hai. Aur hamey khushi nahi ho rahi hai aap ko ghar mein lock karke rakhe (Why are you worried? You have come from other states, stay here with us. We have a crisis at hand, its a challenge. Lets face it together. There is no need to return now. We too are not happy keeping you locked in your homes.),” Thackeray said.

What next

Like the rest of the country, Maharashtra is aiming to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus cases. Maharashtra, with a 6.6 per cent mortality rate, is among the worst three affected states in India. Mumbai contributes to 66 per cent of total state case burden.

With testing criteria modified to test only symptomatic people, the BMC Thursday registered a further reduction in fresh cases, with 107 testing positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, a drop from 140 on Wednesday and 204 on Tuesday. In two days, the cases have dropped by 47.5 per cent.

State officials said so far 300 patients have been discharged from isolation facility after recovery. On Thursday, five people were discharged. At least 71,076 people remained under home quarantine and 6,108 in institutional quarantine. Those under institutional quarantine are all high-risk people suspected to have coronavirus infection.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd