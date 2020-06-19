Maharashtra: State records 100 deaths, 3,752 cases

As on Thursday 5.81 lakh people remain under quarantine, of them 26740 are under institutional quarantine. (Representational) As on Thursday 5.81 lakh people remain under quarantine, of them 26740 are under institutional quarantine. (Representational)

With 100 deaths and 3,752 cases, Maharashtra recorded its highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Thursday. The total tally is over 1.2 lakh cases. The state has 53,901 active cases. Mumbai recorded 1,288 new cases, its tally reaching 62,875 in all. Of the 100 deaths in the state, 67 were recorded in Mumbai. The city so far has recorded 3,311 deaths due to Covid-19. Across the state, 5,751 people have succumbed to the infection.

Mumbai accounts for 57 per cent of the state’s deaths, while it accounts for 52 per cent of the state’s case load. The city’s death rate is higher than the state and national average.

State government officials said the state’s growth rate of Covid 19 cases has reduced over the last three months. On March 31, the growth rate stood at 12 per cent, by April end it reduced to 7 per cent, by May 31 to 4 per cent and by June 16 to 3 per cent. Officials said the doubling rate of cases has improved from 3.5 days on March 31 to 25.9 days on June 16.

Of the 100 deaths, Bhiwandi accounted for 27, Thane 4, Vasai 1, and Nagpur 1. Officials said co-morbidity continues to be a major factor driving the number of Covid-19 fatalities. At least 84 of the 100 deceased suffered from hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, or respiratory problems.

Maharashtra now has more than 100 laboratories for testing; of 101 labs, 58 are government labs. As on Thursday 5.81 lakh people remain under quarantine, of them 26740 are under institutional quarantine.

