Maharashtra: State crosses 1 million tests, one lakh recoveries

(Representational)

Maharashtra crossed a million mark in testing with 10,20,368 Covid-19 tests conducted until Thursday. It crossed the one lakh mark in recording recoveries too. Till Thursday, 1,01,172 lakh people had been treated and discharged.

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said families of Covid-19 patients will be allowed to see them through CCTV cameras. Tope said each Covid facility will have to install CCTV cameras in hospital’s intensive care unit to allow kin to view the patient and check on their wellbeing.

Several doctors and families had complained how the process of treatment can become difficult for a patient left in isolation for several days in hospital. In several BMC hospitals, patients are not allowed to carry their mobile phone in ICU cutting all means of communication. The state government said a government resolution will be released this week to provide cameras in isolation wards so that kin can be kept updated with health of patient.

In Mumbai the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plans to also scale up its testing by 2,000 more tests per day in a few days. Mumbai will touch around 6,500 tests per day with the increased testing. “We plan to focus more on northern suburbs of Mumbai where cases are rising,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC. In the increased testing, BMC will test more from quarantine centres and containment zones. Antigen testing is slated to begin from Friday. A BMC official said they were supposed to receive the stock this week.

Maharashtra recorded 6,330 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, its highest count of cases in a single day. The last highest count was recorded on June 27. The state also recorded its highest count of those recovered and discharged on Thursday with 8,018 discharged from across all districts.

In all 125 deaths were reported taking the state toll to 8,178. State officials said 110 of the 125 deaths occurred in last 48 hours while 15 were reported before June 30. “The reconciliation process is almost over. The reporting of deaths will not be in real time, but will be reported within days of its recording,” a health official from state said.

Of the 110 deaths, 57 occurred in Mumbai, 20 in Pune, 6 in Jalgaon, 13 Aurangabad, 5 in Thane, 2 in Akola, Jalna, Satara, and one each in Nandurbar, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Kolhapur.

