Maharashtra records 186 more Covid-19 deaths

Maharashtra added 186 more Covid-19 deaths to its toll on Sunday taking the total deaths in the state to 6,170. This is the highest reported figure in a single day, although state officials said of the 186 people who died, 101 deaths occurred within the last 48 hours while the rest 85 occurred before that. Maharashtra is in the process of updating each Covid-19 case, and has been adding several ‘missed’ Covid-19 deaths to its official tally since last few days.

Mumbai recorded 110 deaths, of them the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said only 41 occurred in last 24 hours. Sixty-nine remaining deaths happened between April 18 and June 18. The city now has 3,671 deaths, and a death rate of 5.5 per cent. At least 3,870 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday taking the state count to 1.32 lakh.

Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded 1,159 new cases reaching 66,488 mark. Mumbai’s weekly growth rate in new cases is 1.96 per cent; cases in city are now doubling in 36 days. On Sunday, 867 people with suspected symptoms for Covid-19 were admitted in various government centres in Mumbai.

Apart from Mumbai, Thane recorded 29 deaths on Sunday, Nashik 7, Pune 14, Akola 4 and one death each in Amravati, Buldhana, Washim, Latur, Aurangabad, and Ahmednagar. Mumbai, Thane and Pune together account for 80.8 per cent of state’s Covid count and its death toll. Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Aurangabad are the only other districts to cross 100 mark in death toll.

While state’s recovery rate had crossed 50 per cent last week, it has again come down to 49.7% on Sunday. There are 65,744 recovered patients, and 60,147 actively infected patients. As many as 6 lakh people remain under home and institutional quarantine in state

