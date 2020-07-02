Maharashtra: Deaths cross 8,000 mark, 5,537 fresh Covid cases recorded

The state’s fatality rate stands at 4.47 per cent, while Mumbai has a higher death rate of 5.8 per cent. (Representational) The state’s fatality rate stands at 4.47 per cent, while Mumbai has a higher death rate of 5.8 per cent. (Representational)

THE STATE recorded 5,537 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 1.8 lakh. With 198 deaths also recorded on the day, the toll crossed 8,000 as the state clocked 100 days of lockdown. With 1,487 new cases, and 73 deaths, Mumbai has touched a total of 79,145 positive cases and 4,631 deaths.

Of the 198 deaths in the state, only 69 took place in the last 48 hours, officials said. Maharashtra’s toll now stands at 8,053. Mumbai recorded six deaths in the last 48 hours. While this is the lowest reported figure in over two months, officials said more deaths will be added in the coming days as hospitals and local wards belatedly reported fatalities. In the last 48 hours, 27 deaths were reported in Pune, eight in Jalgaon, five in Thane, three each in Mira Bhayander and Jalna, two in Osmanabad, and one each in Akola, Latur, Sindhudurg, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Dhule, Vasai-Virar, and Kalyan.

Of the 129 deaths that took place before June 29, maximum were recorded in Mumbai at 69, followed by Mira Bhayander at 23.

The state’s fatality rate stands at 4.47 per cent, while Mumbai has a higher death rate of 5.8 per cent.

The count of those under quarantine has risen to 6.4 lakh. Over six lakh people are in home quarantine and another 38,396 in institutional quarantine.

The state has recorded recovery of at least 93,154 patients (51.7 per cent). On Wednesday, 2,243 were discharged and returned home. By this weekend, the count of recovered patients will touch one lakh. Mumbai’s recovery rate is better than the state average with 57 per cent infected people making a recovery so far.

Capgemini has signed a pact with the BMC to provide 65 intensive care unit (ICU) beds to KEM, Sion, and Nair hospitals. This will take Mumbai’s ICU capacity to 1,496.

These ICU beds will be fully equipped with ventilators, electrocardiography monitors, and other critical patient monitoring devices used for treatment of critical Covid-19 patients.

