Maharashtra: Akola reports 5 more deaths

The district has a cumulative positive cases tally of 1,163 with 752 patients discharged. (Representational) The district has a cumulative positive cases tally of 1,163 with 752 patients discharged. (Representational)

THE Covid-19 death toll in Akola district continues to spiral with five more deaths — a woman and four men — in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 64.

The district has a cumulative positive cases tally of 1,163 with 752 patients discharged.

Amravati Divisional Commissioner Piyush Singh said, “Akola had, till yesterday, death rate of about 4.9, which was slightly higher than the state’s 4.6… Now all deaths are happening during treatment after early detection and seven-ten days of hospitalization. Most deaths are of people above 55 years and with severe co-morbid conditions.”

On Saturday, however, the death rate mounted to 5.5. Singh said, “For a long time, there were only two dedicated doctors for Covid-19 patients at Akola GMC. Now we have deputed about 20 from primary health centres. We have also provided 25 more nurses. Also, we are involving some private doctors too.”

He further said that as per the advice of experts from Nagpur GMC “we have started screening of all citizens to identify co-morbid people to be able to better manage future emergencies. They are all being tested for corona”.

Meanwhile, one more death has been reported from Buldana, taking the district tally to six.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd