Maharashtra: 6,368 fresh Covid-19 cases in state, 167 deaths

Mumbai recorded 1,402 new positive cases on Saturday, reaching 74,252. (Representational) Mumbai recorded 1,402 new positive cases on Saturday, reaching 74,252. (Representational)

THE STATE recorded 6,368 positive cases of Covid-19, taking the total to 1,59,133 on Saturday. Health officials said out of them, 5,318 cases were freshly reported since Friday and 1,050 were those left unreported over the past few weeks. The death toll touched 7,273 with 167 more deaths reported across districts, on the day.

In the last four days, the state has recorded over 20,000 positive cases. In contrast, it took 60 days for the state to record its first 20,000 cases by May 9. At least 67,600 people are actively infected across the state.

Mumbai recorded 1,402 new positive cases on Saturday, reaching 74,252. “The reconciliation process of updating all figures is almost over,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state epidemiologist. Of the 167 deaths reported on the day, 86 took place over the last 48 hours and 81 had occurred before June 25. Mumbai accounted for the bulk with 105 deaths, reaching a toll of 4,284.

Pune has recorded 15 deaths in the last 48 hours, with six in Solapur, five in Jalgaon, three each in Dhule and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and one each in Osmanabad, Latur, Aurangabad, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Panvel, Vasai, Thane, Kalyan, and Bhiwandi.

Large-scale serosurveillance is underway in Mumbai under the joint collaboration of BMC, Niti Aayog, and TIFR to gauge the extent of viral transmission in three wards, M West (Chembur), F North (Matunga) and R North (Borivali West).

Serosurveillance is a process of checking the population for antibodies against the novel coronavirus to assess if transmission is spreading and immunity is building. Antibodies are developed in the body as an immune response to infection. Indian Council of Medical Research has already conducted such surveillance on a population of 500 in Mumbai. In latest survey, 10,000 people will be covered. Civic officials said slums as well as residential societies will be covered and Kasturba hospital will process all samples.

