Maharashtra: 5,493 fresh cases,156 deaths in state

Maharashtra on Sunday registered 5,493 new Covid-19 cases, taking its total patient count to 1,64,626. With 156 deaths on Sunday, the state’s total toll due to the virus now stands at 7,429.

Since June 21, the state has added 32,551 new cases. It had taken Maharashtra 69 days to cross the 30,000 mark on May 17 after recording its first Covid-19 case on March 9.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,287 cases and 87 deaths. With this, the city’s total patient count has reached 75,539 with 4,371 deaths.

On Sunday, 156 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state. Of these, while 60 people had died in the last 48 hours, 96 had passed away earlier. The state’s fatality rate stands at 4.51 per cent.

Of the 156 deaths, Mumbai recorded 87, followed by 20 in Pune, eight each in Thane and Nashik, six in Jalgaon, four in Solapur and one each in Sangli, Ratnagiri, Yavatmal, Jalna and Amravati.

A total of 2,330 patients were discharged on Sunday. So far, 86,575 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 52.59 per cent. As on Sunday, there are 70,607 active cases in the state.

