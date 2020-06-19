Maharashtra: 4 arrested for lynching 19-year-old who tested positive

The man tested positive for Covid-19 on June 11. (Representational) The man tested positive for Covid-19 on June 11. (Representational)

Four men were arrested and seven others booked earlier this week for allegedly lynching a 19-year-old man in Mohite Patil Nagar in Mankhurd.

Police said the group, which suspected that the man was a thief, assaulted the victim to death on June 7 and disposed his body in Govandi.

The man tested positive for Covid-19 on June 11.

The four arrested accused – all residents of Mohite Patil Nagar – have been tested for the virus and their results are awaited.

The police said early on June 7, while the deceased was at Mohite Patil Nagar, the group confronted him. Senior Inspector Prakash Chougule of Mankhurd police station said, “They suspected that he had come to their area to commit theft and attacked him with blunt objects like bamboo sticks.”

Later, realising that he had stopped breathing, the group took away his body in a white car and disposed it at Dr Zakir Hussain Nagar in Govandi. Sub-Inspector Krushna Khot of Deonar police station said, “Around 6 am, we were informed that a body has been found lying between two cars at Govandi.”

In the meantime, the brother of the deceased had gone to the Deonar police station to file a missing complaint. He was then taken to the spot, where he identified the body. Following this, the body was sent to Rajawadi hospital, where the man was declared brought dead on arrival and tested for Covid-19. Later, a postmortem was conducted, which confirmed that he died due to multiple injuries.

While scrutinising CCTV footage, Khot and his team came across the lynching incident at

Mohite Patil Nagar. On June 13, a case was filed on charges of murder, destruction of evidence, rioting, unlawful assembly and violating lockdown norms.

“Three days ago, we got hold of one of the accused, who confessed to killing the man along with 10 others. We went on to hand over the case to the Mankhurd police, as the incident took place at Mohite Patil Nagar,” Khot said, adding that three other accused were later arrested.

The brother said the deceased had recently got married. “He has a case of stealing registered against him but since his marriage, he has stopped committing thefts. He would collect scrap with me and sometimes even drove autorickshaws to provide for his family.” “My brother is innocent. He did not go to that area to commit any crime,” he added.

The investigating officer, Inspector Kishor Kharat, said, “The accused have undergone Covid-19 tests. If they test positive, they shall be hospitalised.”

