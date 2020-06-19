Maharashtra: 11-yr-old dies from Covid in Panvel

Among the 11 children who have succumed to Covid-19 in the state, a 13-month-old baby was the youngest to die in Pune. (Representational) Among the 11 children who have succumed to Covid-19 in the state, a 13-month-old baby was the youngest to die in Pune. (Representational)

A 11-year-old girl died due to Covid-19 in Panvel on Saturday, the 11th death reported among children in Maharashtra.

District health officials said while the girl died five days after developing fever, she also suffered from epilepsy and experienced convulsion before her demise.

The minor was admitted to MGM hospital in Kamothe on June 13 with complains of fever and convulsions. She died the same evening. “A swab was taken for Covid-19 test. She tested positive on June 15,” said Panvel medical officer Dr Sunil Nakhate.

Among the 11 children who have succumed to Covid-19 in the state, a 13-month-old baby was the youngest to die in Pune. Across Maharashtra, 11,150 children and teenagers have been infected until Thursday. Those aged less than 20 account for 11 per cent of total Covid-19 cases.

In the latest case, the 11-year-old girl developed fever around June 8. She remained at home initially. After she was admitted to MGM hospital, she suffered a septic shock and also developed pneumonia in lungs, which led to suspicion of Covid-19. “Doctors collected her swab, but she passed away before the report could arrive,” Nakhate said.

Fatality rate of Covid-19 is the lowest amongst children – most do not even require intensive care support. While the fatality rate among people aged above 60 is as high as 8 per cent, in children it is less than 1 per cent.

