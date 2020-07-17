At 8,641, Maharashtra records highest one-day jump in Covid cases

The state recorded 266 new deaths – the highest so far in a single day this month – taking the overall toll to 11,194. (Representational) The state recorded 266 new deaths – the highest so far in a single day this month – taking the overall toll to 11,194. (Representational)

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 8,641 Covid-19 cases – the highest ever in a single day since the state recorded its first case on March 9. With this, the total count of those infected in the state has reached 2,84,281.

The state recorded 266 new deaths – the highest so far in a single day this month – taking the overall toll to 11,194.

Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded 1,476 cases, taking its total count to 97,950. With 56 new deaths, 5,523 people in the city have died due to the virus till now.

In just a fortnight, Maharashtra has recorded 3,339 deaths. Since March 17, when the first death was recorded, it had taken the state 83 days to first report 3,339 deaths. While Maharashtra, with 3.9 per cent death rate, comes second to Gujarat, it records the maximum number of deaths and cases across India.

The last time Maharashtra recorded over 8,000 cases in a day was on July 11. Following that it had witnessed a slight dip with the number of fresh cases hovering between 7,500 and 7,900.

Pune with 1,584 fresh cases, reported more positive patients than Mumbai on Thursday. However, while Pune was the first to report Covid-19 cases on March 9, its total count stands at 33,680 – almost one-third of Mumbai. The progression of the disease has been slow in first three months in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, both of which had recorded cases in early March.

On Thursday, of the 266 new deaths across Maharashtra, maximum were reported in Mumbai (56), followed by Raigad (25), Mira Bhayander (22), Pune (19), Kalyan Dombivali (18), Thane (17), Pimpri Chinchwad (16), Bhiwandi (13) and Thane Rural (11).

Thane district currently has the maximum active infections in the state. Officials said that most cases were recorded in the last one month and it will take several more days for those patients to get discharged. A patient usually takes a week to three weeks to recover.

Across the state, those aged between 31 an 40 years have been most infected by Covid-19, an analysis by the state medical education department of 2.55 lakh cases has revealed.

There are 54,106 people infected in the 31 to 40 age group, accounting for 20 per cent of the total patients, followed by 48,147 (18 per cent) in 41-50 age group and 47,303 (17.7 per cent) in 21-30 age group. There are 43,871 people aged between 60 to 100 years, who have been infected.

The trend of comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney ailments contributing to death remain constant. At least 70 per cent of patients who have died had other illnesses.

