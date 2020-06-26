At 4,841, Maharashtra records most cases in a day, toll nears 7,000-mark

The state has 63,342 active cases at present with 77,453 being discharged. (Representational) The state has 63,342 active cases at present with 77,453 being discharged. (Representational)

Maharashtra witnessed a massive spike in Covid-19 cases, with 4,841 new cases being reported on Thursday. This is the highest number of cases that have been registered in a single day in the state. The previous highest of 3,890 was reported on June 24. With this, the total number of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 1,47,741.

Officials attributed the spike to increased number of tests being conducted in the state. On Wednesday, 24,251 people were tested — the highest ever to be tested in a single day. A day before, 21,000 people were tested.

In Mumbai, meanwhile, 1,350 more people tested positive, taking the number of cases to 70,878. The city also surpassed the 4,000-mark in deaths. It has recorded 58 deaths in the last 48 hours, taking the toll to 4,062.

Across Maharashtra, 192 Covid-19 deaths were recorded. Of them, while 109 people had died in the last 48 hours, 83 had died over the last few weeks. With this, the overall toll has reached 6,931.

The state’s mortality rate is at 4.69 per cent.

To curb the mortality rate further, Maharashtra will get stocks of Favipiravir, Remdesivir and Tocilizumab from the Centre by June end and distribute the same to every district for patient management, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

He added that Maharashtra is faring better than Spain and Italy when it comes to cases and deaths per million. “Spain and Italy have 4,000 to 6,000 cases per million, while Maharashtra has 1,200 per million. When it comes to deaths, Maharashtra is recording 60 deaths per million…,” he said.

The minister said Maharashtra plans to procure one lakh antigen kits from South Korea-based Biosensor to test frontline workers, essential service providers, police personnel and high-risk population in containment zones. “This test takes less than an hour to give results. It will boost confidence of frontline workers. We will also allow private labs to conduct antigen tests,” Tope added.

The government has, meanwhile, formulated guidelines to manage ambulances. It has asked all district collectors to either hire ambulances on 24-hour basis or rent them. “People are paying Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 to travel to nearby hospitals. We will provide ambulances for free,” Tope said.

A circular issued to all district collectors stated, “Where adequate ambulances are not available, the collector/municipal commissioner will procure vehicles from private vehicle suppliers. Separate private vehicles designed as ambulances can be used for asymptomatic healthy patients and other patients with structural modifications on the advice of medical authorities.”

The state has 63,342 active cases at present with 77,453 being discharged

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd