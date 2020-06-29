Maharashtra lockdown to continue till July 31: Other states that have extended restrictions

Maharashtra Lockdown: An order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent strength or 10 people whichever is more Maharashtra Lockdown: An order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent strength or 10 people whichever is more

Maharashtra Lockdown: The Maharashtra government on Monday extended its state-wide lockdown till July 31 even as Covid-19 cases crossed the 1.64-lakh mark, including nearly 7,500 fatalities. Titled “Mission Begin Again”, the guidelines state movement for non-essential activities will be restricted within the neighbourhoods in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

An order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent strength or 10 people whichever is more.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Sunday ruled out lifting lockdown curbs completely beyond June 30, but said more relaxations would be offered to the people eventually.

The Mumbai Police on Sunday said it would will seize all privately-owned vehicles that are found to have travelled beyond a 2-km radius from the houses of the owners for purposes other than going to office or availing medical services during emergencies.

What is allowed

In Municipal Corporations of Region including Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon. Akola, Amravati and Nagpur following activities are permitted with restrictions as specified in the Orders issued from time to time:-

Municipal authorities conducting fever and testing camps at various Municipal authorities conducting fever and testing camps at various coronavirus hotspots in Mumbai.

All essential shops which are allowed to remain open before this order. shall continue

to do so.

to do so. All non-essential shops will be allowed to continue as per relaxations and guidelines issued vide Order 31st May 2020 and 4th June 2020. and are in operation as per the policy Of respective Municipal Corporation. All non-essential markets. market areas & shops except malls and market complexes will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm. Liquor shops will continue to operate if permitted. home delivery or otherwise.

E-commerce activity for essential as well as non-essential items & material.

All the industrial units which are presently open will continue to operate.

All construction sites (Public/Private) which are allowed to remain open and

operational. All such pre-monsoon works (Public and Private) which are allowed.

operational. All such pre-monsoon works (Public and Private) which are allowed. Home delivery restaurants / Kitchen.

On-line/ distance learning and related activities.

All Government offices (excluding Emergency, health & Medical, treasuries. disaster management. police. NIC. food & Civil Supply, FCI. N.Y.K.. Municipal Services to function with strength or 15 persons whichever is higher.

All private offices can operate up to strength or 10 people, whichever is more. Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians

Garages to mend vehicles with prior appointment

The inter-district movement of persons within the area of Municipal Corporations under the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) for the essential activities and the office purposes. For shopping purposes people are expected to use only nearby / neighbourhood markets only. Long distance travel for non-essential items will not be permitted.

Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg) Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Marriage related gatherings on open spaces, lawns, Non Air conditioned halls as

mentioned in Order dated 23 June 2020.

mentioned in Order dated 23 June 2020. Outdoor Physical Activities with restrictions

Printing and Distribution of newspapers (including home delivery)

The offices/staff of Educational institutions (Universities/ Colleges/ Schools) for the purpose of non-teaching purposes including development of e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results

Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons, Beauty Parlors with conditions as permitted by State

Government

In the rest of State except the areas covered in above A, all activities, which are not explicitly prohibited or banned, shall continue to be permitted, with restrictions as specified in the Orders issued from time to time:-

In Bandra Bhabha Hospital, oxygen cylinders placed near the entrace. (Express Photo) In Bandra Bhabha Hospital, oxygen cylinders placed near the entrace. (Express Photo)

All public and private transport will follow passenger management:

i. Two Wheeler: I rider

ii. Three Wheeler: I + 2

iii. Four Wheeler: I 2

i. Two Wheeler: I rider ii. Three Wheeler: I + 2 iii. Four Wheeler: I 2 Intra district bus service will be allowed with maximum 50% capacity per bus with

physical distancing and sanitation measures.

physical distancing and sanitation measures. Inter-district movement will continue to be regulated.

All non-essential markets/shops will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Marriage related gatherings on open spaces, lawns, Non Air conditioned halls as mentioned in Order dated 23 June 2020.

mentioned in Order dated 23 June 2020.

Outdoor Physical Activities with restrictions

Printing and Distribution of newspapers (including home delivery)

The offices/staff of Educational institutions (Universities/ Colleges/ Schools) for the purpose of non-teaching purposes including development of e-content. evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results

Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons, Beauty Parlors With conditions as permitted by State Government

Beside Maharashtra, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Assam have reimposed lockdowns in some of their districts in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Passengers are seen on a railway platform after train services resumed for essential service workers, after some restrictions were lifted during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai.

(Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Passengers are seen on a railway platform after train services resumed for essential service workers, after some restrictions were lifted during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai.(Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana have reported the maximum number of cases. An increase in the number of tests at a much faster pace is a key reason behind the quick rise in infections.

Here are the other states which have announced the extension of lockdown:

Assam

The Assam government on Friday announced a stringent 14-day lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district — which includes Guwahati city — from Sunday evening. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said practically “nothing except pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals will remain open” from June 28 to July 12. Announcing the lockdown, Sarma said grocery and fruit-vegetable stores would not be allowed to open in Guwahati. While the first seven days would see the most stringent curbs, Sarma said they could consider certain relaxations after that, depending on the situation.

An Indian doctor speaks with a woman at a coronavirus help desk at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) An Indian doctor speaks with a woman at a coronavirus help desk at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

West Bengal

Last week, the West Bengal government extended lockdown with the current relaxations till July 31. The current spell of the lockdown was to end on June 30. Announcing the decision after presiding an all-party meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Many parties expressed different opinions on tackling the coronavirus pandemic… But we decided to extend the lockdown… We are saying that since the Covid-19 cases are increasing in the entire country, it is our responsibility to help improve the situation…”

Jharkhand

People wearing masks walk in a market area in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur) People wearing masks walk in a market area in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

The Jharkhand government extended the lockdown till July 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19. “Considering the seriousness of the situation, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till July 31,” Chief Minister Hemant Soren said in a tweet. The extension order shall come into force with immediate effect, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said, adding that the movement of individuals shall continue to remain prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am.

Manipur

The Manipur government Sunday decided to extend lockdown restrictions by another 15 days, from July 1 to 15, in the wake of a surge in the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases. The state has, however, decided to allow inter-district bus services from July 1, provided standard operating procedures and guidelines issued by the government are followed. No other public transport system will be allowed during this period, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said. Daily domestic flight service, which was limited to only one flight a day, would be increased to five from Monday, the Chief Minister said.

