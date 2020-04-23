‘Baramati pattern’ can be implemented in smaller towns: Central team

four patients from Baramati, who were admitted to Aundh Civil Hospital, have tested negative. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) four patients from Baramati, who were admitted to Aundh Civil Hospital, have tested negative. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A CENTRAL team on Thursday visited Baramati and praised the effort taken by the district administration in controlling the spread of the pandemic in the city.

After the death of a COVID-19 patient and four positive cases in Baramati, local MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had asked the administration to put in place the ‘Bhilwara pattern’ of total containment.

Dadasaheb Kamble, sub-divisional officer of Baramati, said the central team visited the areas where patients were admitted, interacted with health workers, doctors, nurses and officials and even local residents. After nearly four hours of survey, the two-member team said, “The administration has taken a good initiative in checking the spread of the pandemic.”

“Baramati has set a good example on how to stop the spread of the virus. Smaller towns can take a leaf out of Baramati’s book,” said members of the team.

Meanwhile, four patients from Baramati, who were admitted to Aundh Civil Hospital, have tested negative. They will be discharged on Friday, said officials.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd