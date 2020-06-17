Maharashtra: Cops crack infant murder case, arrest 4 including its mother

Investigators suspect that the baby was killed two hours after its birth (Representational) Investigators suspect that the baby was killed two hours after its birth (Representational)

About 49 days after the head of an infant was recovered from a dog in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, police arrested the infant’s mother, her parents and her boyfriend on the charge of murder, an official said on Wednesday.

Investigators suspect that the baby was born out of a relationship between the 34-year-old woman and her 38-year-old lover, and was killed and buried on April 29, two hours after its birth.

The murder came to light when police seized the infant’s head which was carried by a street dog on April 29 in

Raja bazaar area of Aurangabad. “City Chowk police arrested four persons on Tuesday including the mother of the infant,” an officer said.

The woman was in relationship with another accused Harishkumar Paliwal (38), he said, adding that paternity of

the infant was being investigated. “The woman tried to abort the baby but didn’t succeed and decided to give birth. The baby was born on April 29 around 2 am. It was killed in the next two hours by the accused who buried it in a shed next to her house in Dhawani Mohalla area,” the officer said, adding that other accused include septugenarin parents of the woman.

City Chowk police station inspector Sambhaji Pawar said the police have successfully unravelled the crime.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.