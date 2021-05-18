‘Maharashtra has controlled second wave of COVID-19’, says Shiv Sena mouthpiece

EDS PLS TAKE NOTE OF THIS PTI PICK OF THE DAY:::: Mumbai: Strong sea waves near the Gateway of India as cyclone Tauktae approaches the coast of Mumbai, Monday, May 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI05_17_2021_000141A)(PTI05_17_2021_000195A)

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Tuesday claimed that the state has controlled the second wave of COVID-19.

The state will now also successfully find a way out of the crisis caused by cyclone Tauktae, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece, ‘Saamana’ said.

“Crises are not new to Maharashtra and the state, which routs these crises, is not new to the world…,” said the Shiv Sena, which is one of the three key constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state.

“Maharashtra controlled the first and second waves of COVID-19. Defeated Nisarga (cyclone last year). Now, Maharashtra will successfully find a way out of the Tauktae cyclone crisis too,” the editorial said.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 26,616 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall count to 54,05,068, while 516 deaths pushed the toll to 82,486, as per official figures.