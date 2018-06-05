Maharashtra cop undergoing sex change operation to be treated as male constable

Beed police constable Lalita Salve. (File) Beed police constable Lalita Salve. (File)

Lalita Salve (29), a constable from the district who recently underwent a sex reassignment surgery, will get benefits granted to a male constable after joining duty, a police official said Tuesday. But, the constable will have to bear expenses of the sex-change operation, he said.

Salve had on May 25 undergone the first stage of sex reassignment surgery (SRS) at the state-run St George’s Hospital in Mumbai. The second stage operation will be conducted after six months, doctors had said after the surgery.

“Salve (on resumption of duty) will be treated as a male constable. We have received a letter from the director general of police (DGP) in this connection. According to the letter, Salve will get all benefits entitled to male constables after joining duty,” Beed Superintendent of Police G Shreedhar said. “Salve, however, will have to bear all expenses related to the surgery,” he added.

The constable, who is posted at the Majalgaon police station in Beed, had moved the Bombay High Court in November last year seeking a direction to the state DGP to grant her leave to undergo the surgery. She had approached the high court after police authorities denied her request for one month’s leave for SRS. The court had asked her to approach the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) since it was a matter related to her service.

Salve received a letter from the state Home department last month allowing her to go on leave to undergo the surgery, following which she got herself admitted to St George’s Hospital in Mumbai.

“I have lived as a woman for 29 years. I will finally get free from this state now. I am looking forward to my new life,” the constable, who now prefers being called Lalit, had earlier said.

