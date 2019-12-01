Maharashtra: Cong’s Patole in Speaker contest with BJP’s Kathore

THE CONGRESS on Saturday announced party MLA Nana Patole as the candidate of the ruling alliance for the Assembly Speaker’s election. The BJP has named Kisan Kathore as its nominee.

Advertising

Patole’s nomination has cleared the path for NCP to take over the post of deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-led coalition government. The Congress had been keen that it too should be allotted the deputy CM’s post and had been hesitant in taking over the Speaker’s position.

But with Patole’s nomination, NCP’s path towards installing its own nominee as the deputy CM has increased, with party leaders Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar being frontrunners for the post.

Explained BJP protest may have little legal basis While BJP contends that by invoking national and political leaders and reformers, Uddhav Thackeray and his ministers didn’t adhere to the form of oath stipulated in Third Schedule of Constitution, legal and Constitutional experts say it is the content of oath that is important, and adding something before or after is not unlawful as long as the substance of oath is unaltered.

The Speaker’s election will be held on Sunday, a day after the ruling alliance cleared the floor test.

Advertising

Both Patole and Kathore are in their fourth term as MLAs. While Patole is the MLA from Sakoli in Bhandara-Gondia, Kathore has been elected from Murbad constituency in Thane.

“We have fielded Kisan Kathore as our candidate for the Speaker’s post. We would like to put up a fight on the floor of the House on Sunday,” state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said.

Unlike the trust vote, the Speaker’s election will be conducted through a secret ballot and not telecast live, giving the BJP hope that it would be able to make some dent in the ruling coalition’s numbers.

But state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat maintained that there would be no surprises on Sunday. “Our support base will remain intact. We have 169 MLAs. We will win the Speaker’s election,” he said.

Patole told the media, “They (BJP) have the right in democracy (to field a candidate). But it has been a tradition in Maharashtra that Speaker is elected unopposed. We hope that tradition continues.”