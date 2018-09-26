Maharashtra: Congress to shift venue of CWC meet from Sevagram Ashram

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh are coming to attend the CWC meet. (Source: Twitter/@INCUttarPradesh) Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh are coming to attend the CWC meet. (Source: Twitter/@INCUttarPradesh)

Congress has decided to hold the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at another venue after the Sevagram Ashram told party leaders that it won’t be possible to provide space within the ashram. The party had planned the meeting at Sevagram Ashram on October 2 on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

On Monday, senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Ashok Chavan, Vilas Muttemwar and Avinash Pande, met ashram president T R N Prabhu. “We told them that as a matter of policy, we don’t offer the ashram space to political parties for any programme. As it is, we had planned some programmes for the day, including prabhat pheri, prayer and speeches. But we have said they can visit Bapu Kuti and also participate in prayer,” Prabhu told The Indian Express.

Muttemwar said, “They have their own pre-decided programmes and there is no question of disturbing them. We have seen some other venues for the meeting and we will finalise one of them.” Muttewar added: “We have planned programmes for the day for which Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh are coming. Visit to Bapu Kuti and participation in prayer meeting, CWC meeting, padyatra and a public meeting. Over 50,000 people are expected to be present at the public meeting.”

