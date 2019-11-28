Maharashtra: Congress-Sena ties not antagonistic, have history of supporting each other, say party leaders

Soon after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi on Tuesday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, the chief minister-designate, made a special mention of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and expressed his gratitude.

“Those with whom the party-aligned for 30 years did not trust me. But those against whom we fought for 30 years expressed faith in me,” said Uddhav. He also slammed former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for trying to ridicule Sena MLAs for taking “oath in the name of Sonia Gandhi”.

The incident highlighted that while the Shiv Sena and Congress have at times had a contentious relationship, it was never antagonistic, as per party leaders. Congress leaders have now said that the Sena had been “sending positive signals for long” to their party.

Senior Congress leader Ulhas Pawar said, “The Shiv Sena has been sending positive signals for long, but the Congress failed to notice them until the likes of Prithviraj Chavan and Husain Dalwai chose to act decisively.”

Another senior Congress leader, Husain Dalwai, said, “The Congress was wary of tying up with Sena because it weighed national stakes. But we all pushed hard for it.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that Congress chief ministers such as Yashwantrao Chavan have contributed to the development of Maharashtra.

Some instances when the two parties have expressed support for each other are:

* Sena mouthpiece Saamana, of which Uddhav is the editor, has often praised the Congress and its top leaders while hitting out at the BJP, party president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the erstwhile Fadnavis government.

After the Gujarat Assembly elections in December 2017, when the Congress had under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership put up an improved showing, Saamana had carried the headline, ‘Bhava tu jinklas’ (Brother you’ve won).

The Sena mouthpiece had also gone to some length to describe how Rahul had handled the election.

“Rahul Gandhi who was taunted as Pappu has shattered the notion that victory only means power and power can be bought. A machinery was working overtime to taunt him as an idiot and unsuccessful. However, Gujarat has broken his series of unsuccessful ventures. He campaigned well, gave patient speeches, endured criticism and defamation and has emerged a strong leader,” it had stated.

The Gujarat election, the Sena had said, was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. “The Congress president gave a befitting reply to those who dreamt of a Congress-mukt Bharat,” it had said.

In the last five years, Saamana has on many occasions hit out at policies unveiled by both the Centre and the Fadnavis government.

* Despite finding common ground with the BJP on several issues in the last 25 years, the Sena has rarely fallen out with the Congress — from Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi, the Sena often backed them.

Besides the Gandhis, the Sena had also supported UPA candidates Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil in presidential elections.

Former Congress chief minister A R Antulay had referred to himself as a Shiv Sainik. In the 1967 elections, a year after the Shiv Sena was formed, the outfit had supported Congress candidates.

“Sena had then supported Congress candidates in Mumbai like R K Bhandari and S K Patil,” recalls former Sena MP Bharat Kumar Raut.

* In 1969, when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had decided to nationalise banks, late Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had praised her “bold” decision. After the Bangladesh war and the defeat of Pakistan, while Atal Bihari Vajpayee reportedly referred to Indira Gandhi as ‘Goddess Durga’, Bal Thackeray had until his death praised Indira Gandhi as the “woman of guts” and “the best Prime Minister ever”, according to Bharat Kumar Raut.

During the Emergency, in 1977, Bal Thackeray had supported Indira Gandhi, arguing that the imposition of Emergency had been necessary.

“He even went to meet Indira Gandhi when she visited Mumbai during Emergency,” said Bharat Kumar Raut. The Sena had also supported Indira’s decision to send the Army inside the Golden Temple.

* In 1980, three Shiv Sena MLCs were elected with Congress support. At one point in the 80s, the Shiv Sena was mocked as the ‘Vasant Sena’ for supporting Congress leaders such as Vasantdada Patil and Vasantrao Naik. The Sena had also hailed Rajiv Gandhi’s bid to introduce computers in the country and usher in the television era.

* On the outfit’s opposition to Sonia Gandhi as the Prime Minister, Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil said, “The Sena chief was against a foreigner occupying the highest post in the country. He was of the view that there was no dearth of leaders even in Congress who could occupy the post. If Balasaheb opposed Sonia Gandhi, so did Sharad Pawar, who walked out of Congress and formed the NCP.”

* After this year’s general elections, while BJP had ridiculed the Congress’ performance, Uddhav had hailed the efforts of both Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. “They (Rahul and Priyanka) worked hard. Congress will be successful as a strong opposition party,” he had said.