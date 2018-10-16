Maharashtra: Congress open to tie-up with Prakash Ambedkar’s outfit for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

While Prakash Ambedkar was not available for comment, he has been repeatedly saying that the Congress was not responding to his demand for 12 Lok Sabha seats. While Prakash Ambedkar was not available for comment, he has been repeatedly saying that the Congress was not responding to his demand for 12 Lok Sabha seats.

THE MAHARASHTRA Congress Monday said it was open to support Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) led by Prakash Ambedkar in the Lok Sabha polls. However, sources in the party said an alliance with the BBM was only possible if it agreed to snap ties with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

“It is true that Congress is ready to support Prakash Ambedkar if he chooses to contest the general election,” said Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

While Ambedkar was not available for comment, he has been repeatedly saying that the Congress was not responding to his demand for 12 Lok Sabha seats.

Asked whether Ambedkar has responded to the offer, Sawant said discussions with Ambedkar’s party were still underway and they were hopeful of striking an alliance. About Ambedkar’s demand for 12 seats, Sawant said the decision will be taken during the discussions.

A Congress leader, however, said an alliance with BBM is possible only if it snaps ties with AIMIM. “We consider AIMIM as the B-team of the BJP and therefore any alliance with Ambedkar’s party will not be possible if joins hands with AIMIM,” said the Congress leader.

Another Congress leader said Ambedkar has put the condition of 12 seats because he knows Congress will not part with so many seats. “Ambedkar wants an excuse to part with Congress. It is clear that he has firmed up his alliance with AIMIM.”

Ambedkar has been quoted as saying that he was ready to join Congress-led alliance but would have nothing to do with NCP.

At a recent rally, AIMIM and BBM had indicated that they would fight the next state and parliamentary elections together.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App