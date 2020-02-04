Maharashtra: Congress leader from Akola shoots son dead

Nande said Baba Bharti had a licensed revolver in his possession and fired one bullet at Manish, which pierced his chest. (Representational Image) Nande said Baba Bharti had a licensed revolver in his possession and fired one bullet at Manish, which pierced his chest. (Representational Image)

A senior Congress leader from Akola shot his son dead on Monday afternoon, reportedly following a property dispute.

“Hiralal alias Baba Bharti (71) said he shot his son Manish (40) in self-defence, after the latter brandished a knife following a heated exchange at their residence around 12.30 pm,” said Assistant Police Inspector Vishal Nande of Civil Lines police station.

Nande added, “Manish, who is unmarried, used to quarrel with his father over property claims. We have recovered the knife he had allegedly threatened his father with, from the accident spot.”

Nande said Baba Bharti had a licensed revolver in his possession and fired one bullet at Manish, which pierced his chest. “He is a senior Congress leader from the city, although he doesn’t hold any post now. His other son, Rajesh, is a general secretary of Akola district,” he added.

He said Baba Bharti has been taken into custody, but is yet to be arrested since he said he was ill at the police station and has been admitted to a hospital.

