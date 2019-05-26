Maharashtra: Congress candidate among 10 booked for murder

TEN PEOPLE, including the Congress candidate from Akola, Hidayat Patel, were late Friday booked for the murder of a BJP minority cell worker at Mohala village in Akola’s Akot tahsil. One of the accused was arrested on Saturday.

Inspector Dnyaneshwar Fad of Akot police said that the deceased, Matin Khan, had entered into an altercation with the main accused, Shoabulla Khan — a Congress worker — over flying pigeons.

“Shoabulla allegedly hit Matin Khan on the head with an iron pipe. Khan died of severe head injuries. His brother Inayat Khan has named 10 people, including Hidayat Patel, in his complaint. We have arrested one accused, Ishtaqulla Khan Ashfaqulla Khan, and are looking for the rest, who are all absconding,” he added.

Fad said, “The incident had nothing to do with the elections. We have booked Patel, who is related to main accused Shoabulla Khan, since his name was taken by the complainant.”

Shoabulla is a Congress worker, he added.

Patel had lost the poll from Akola to BJP’s Sanjay Dhotre.