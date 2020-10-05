Maharashtra: Cong to hold statewide satyagraha today

Balasaheb Thorat has called for a judicial inquiry.

The state Congress will hold a statewide satyagraha on Monday to highlight growing instances of atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Hathras incident has made India hang its head in shame, but the Yogi Adityanath government continues to remain insensitive… This case was handled in a very irresponsible and dictatorial manner. Instead of giving justice to the victim’s family, the UP government threatened them,” state Congress president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat told mediapersons on Sunday.

“The incident also exposes the hollow claim of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme,” he added.

“The Congress is fighting for justice for the victim’s family and a statewide satyagraha will be held on Monday,” said Thorat.

Calling for a judicial inquiry, he added: “The collector of Hathras should be suspended. Why did the police burn the body of the victim by dousing it in petrol? Why was the victim’s family threatened and misled by the UP administration? And what is the guarantee that the body that was burnt was of the victim? The victim’s family has the right to know the answers to these questions and the Yogi Adityanath government will have to answer.”

